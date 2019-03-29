Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JEANNE TRUETT. View Sign

TRUETT JEANNE TITUS TRUETT Jeanne Titus Truett, age 92, died at her home in Bethesda on March 20, 2018, following several months' in-home hospice care. She was born in Erie, PA, and spent most of her formative years in Kansas City, MO. After moving to Bethesda from Los Angeles in the early 1960s, she was employed as a statistician at the National Heart Institute of the NIH, where her work included analysis of data from the Framingham and Puerto Rican heart studies and the multivariate analysis of the risks of coronary heart disease. Previously, she had worked as a statistician at Wright Air Development Center near Dayton, OH; at the University of Dayton Research Institute; and at the Citrus Experiment Station in Riverside, CA. She graduated from Southwest High School in Kansas City, attended William Jewell College in Liberty, MO, and received her Bachelor's degree in Psychology from the University of Kansas City. She later studied mathematics and statistics at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (where she met her future husband) and at nearby N.C. State College in Raleigh, where she received the Master's degree in statistics and became a member of the Sigma Xi Society. With an abiding interest in conservation and environmental quality, she was active in local chapters of several organizations promoting these causes, including the Sierra Club and Audubon Society, and served as newletter Editor for the Potomac Appalachian Trail Club. She enjoyed camping, hiking, and especially her weekly walks along the nature trails and towpath of the C&O Canal with an informal group of lady walkers. She loved folk dancing, square dancing, and took special delight in Scottish Country Dancing. A long time member of the League of Women Voters of Montgomery County, she also served as election judge at nearby polling places. She was a volunteer teacher in the early days of the Head Start Program at the time some of its classes were held at the River Road Unitarian Church in Bethesda, where she was a member. Jeanne May Titus was born on April 4, 1925, the daughter of Harold Arthur Titus, Sr., and Barbara Blair Titus. She was predeceased by her daughter, Barbara Truett Roberts, and survived by her husband, Bruce Truett; her son-in-law, Thomas Roberts; her granddaughter, Caitlin Roberts (all of Bethesda, MD); her foster son, Christopher Czech (wife: Michelle) of Park City, UT; her grandson, Kurt Beyer, of Rockville, MD; her brother, Harold Titus, of Pebble Beach, CA; and six nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers from Montgomery Hospice and physicians from Capital Coordinated Medicine for their caring and kindness near the end of Jeanne's life. She requested that her ashes be scattered along one of her favorite hiking trails.

Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close