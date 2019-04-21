

JEANNE HEIMANN VASS



Of Bethesda Maryland, passed away April 12, 2019 after a brief illness at her home in Maplewood Park Place. She was born May 28, 1923, to the late Alfred and Anna Heimann, in Massillon, Ohio. Jeanne attended Mount Marie Academy in Canton, Ohio, before graduating from George Washington University where she met and was married to George O. Vass, Jr. for 35 years. She was retired from the Center for Naval Analyses and had served on the board of the Montgomery County Hospice. She regularly attended Saint Jane Frances de Chantal Church and was a member of Church of the Little Flower in Bethesda. Jeanne was an avid golfer and a lifetime member of Congressional and Chevy Chase Country Club. She traveled the world and had a deep love for the opera. Jeanne was preceded in death by her brothers, Paul Heimann (MaryJane) of Palm City, FL, and Richard Heimann (Dorothy) of Massillon, Ohio. She is survived by her Sister, Carol Aman (Donald) of Massillon, Ohio, her partner, Joseph Malone, and many longtime, close friends. Jeanne was also admired and loved by her numerous nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass will be offered at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church, 9601 Old Georgetown Road, Bethesda, MD 20814 on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 11 a.m. Services are pending at Heitger Funeral Home in Massillon, Ohio.