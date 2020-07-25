JEANNE WOODS



Jeanne Wilson Woods

Died on July 22, 2020 at 86. The beloved wife of William Woods. She is also survived by her sister, Elaine Hutchinson; son, Alton J Wilson, III; daughter, Jeanette Planes, son-in-law Frank Planes; grandchildren, Diamond, Tenacia and Alton; great-granddaughter, Teaghan, and many relatives and friends. She is predeceased by her husband, Alton J Wilson, Jr. Jeanne was an educator for 35 years before retiring from DC Public Schools. The family will receive friends on July 29, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., followed by the funeral service from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Pope Funeral Homes, Forestville Chapel, 5548 Marlboro Pike, Forestville, MD 20747. Interment will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Washington, DC.



