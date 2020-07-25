1/1
JEANNE WOODS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JEANNE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Jeanne Wilson Woods  
Died on July 22, 2020 at 86. The beloved wife of William Woods. She is also survived by her sister, Elaine Hutchinson; son, Alton J Wilson, III; daughter, Jeanette Planes, son-in-law Frank Planes; grandchildren, Diamond, Tenacia and Alton; great-granddaughter, Teaghan, and many relatives and friends. She is predeceased by her husband, Alton J Wilson, Jr. Jeanne was an educator for 35 years before retiring from DC Public Schools. The family will receive friends on July 29, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., followed by the funeral service from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Pope Funeral Homes, Forestville Chapel, 5548 Marlboro Pike, Forestville, MD 20747. Interment will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Washington, DC.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Pope Funeral Home Forestville Chapel
Send Flowers
JUL
29
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Pope Funeral Home Forestville Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pope Funeral Home Forestville Chapel
5538 Marlboro Pike
Forestville, MD 20747
(301) 568-4100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 25, 2020
My deepest condolences to the family of Jeanne Woods. I had the privilege of working very closely with her and her late husband Dr. Alton J. Wilson in my capacity of as director of alumni affairs at the University of the District of Columbia. They were both loyal alumni of one of UDC’s precursors who worked tirelessly to unite alumni of predecessor schools in support of the new University. Jeanne continued working tirelessly as a devoted alumna long after Alton’s passing. May she Rest In Peace.
Bernard S. Payton
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved