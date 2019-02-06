

JEANNETTE EINHORN (nee Yahm)



On Monday, February 4, 2019 at Olney Assisted Living in Olney, MD. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Harry P. Einhorn. She is survived by three sons and their spouses, Arthur (Carol), Neil (Christine) and Alan (Vicki); four grandchildren Stephen (Claudia), Flynn (Jennifer), Lauren (Chris), and Erica (Andy); and, three great grandchildren Gabriel, Amalia and Kaelyn.

Graveside service will be held at Parklawn Memorial Park in Rockville, MD Thursday, February 7 at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations in Jeannette's memory be made to Chabad of Olney, 17320 Georgia Avenue, Olney, MD 20832.