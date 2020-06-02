JEANNETTE GREBOWSKY
Jeannette Catherine Grebowsky   
On Saturday, May 30, 2020 of Lanham, Maryland; wife of the late Gerald Grebowsky; mother of William Cowgill (Bonnie), Mark Grebowsky (Sheila), David Grebowsky and the late Edward Cowgill; grandmother of Lisa, Stephen, Andrew and Carolyn; great-grandmother of Michael and Stephen, Jr. Jeannette is also survived by her nieces and nephew Tina, Amorette, Brett, Michael and William and she was preceded in death by her sisters and brothers, Marie, Barbara, her twin brother, John and Earl "Buster." Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, all services are pending. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of the Chesapeake.www.robertevansfuneralhome.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 2, 2020.
