JEANNETTE N.HAMILTON
Jeannette N. Hamilton of Bethesda, MD passed away on November 6, 2020. Born October 4, 1925 in Cumberland County, NC to the late Alexander and Mary (nee Faircloth) Nunnery. She is predeceased by her husband Sydney Hamilton; her brothers Jack, Jennings, and Royce Nunnery; her sisters Cletha Hall, Pearl Snell, and Lucille Wiggs. Jeanette is survived and will be missed by her sister Agnus Horne of Fayetteville, NC as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Private Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Potomac. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in her name may be made to the American Cancer Society
(www.cancer.org
