1/
JEANNETTE HAMILTON
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JEANNETTE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

JEANNETTE N.HAMILTON  
Jeannette N. Hamilton of Bethesda, MD passed away on November 6, 2020. Born October 4, 1925 in Cumberland County, NC to the late Alexander and Mary (nee Faircloth) Nunnery. She is predeceased by her husband Sydney Hamilton; her brothers Jack, Jennings, and Royce Nunnery; her sisters Cletha Hall, Pearl Snell, and Lucille Wiggs. Jeanette is survived and will be missed by her sister Agnus Horne of Fayetteville, NC as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Private Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Potomac. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in her name may be made to the American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org). Please view and sign the family guest book at: www.PumphreyFuneralHome.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pumphrey's Bethesda-Chevy Chase Funeral Home
7557 Wisconsin Ave.
Bethesda, MD 20814-3501
(301) 652-2200
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved