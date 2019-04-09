JEANNETTE MARGARET KNOCH
(Age 86)
On Saturday, April 6, 2019, of Wheaton, MD. Beloved wife of the late Raymond A. Knoch; mother of Timothy M and Thomas M Knoch and Susan T. Bodmer; mother in law of Kimberly, Karen, and Ronnie; grandmother of Gregory, Daniel, Ariel, Alexander, Patrick, Emily, and Adam; sister of Rella Martin, Carol Yarger, Pamela Custer, and the late Thomas Custer, Virginia Almashy, Almeta Pingley, Barbara Ady, Lewis Custer, and Gerald Custer. Also survived by five great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), Wednesday, April 10, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Catherine Laboure Church, 11801 Claridge Road, Wheaton, MD 20902, on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 10 a.m. Entombment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church.