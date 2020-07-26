Of Rockville, Maryland passed peacefully on July 21,2020 in Gaithersburg, Maryland at her Asbury Methodist Home residence. She was born on March 21, 1925 in Chicago, Illinois to Marie Sarah (Zsaga) and Roy Aaron Hass. The family lived in Chicago for eight years before moving to Topeka, Kansas where she graduated from high school. Jeannette graduated from Washburn University in 1946 where she studied Psychology and Sociology. She was a member of Nonoso, the national honor society. She joined the WAVE's in July of 1945 in support of the war effort. While studying at Washburn, she met her future husband, Morris W. Wells of Gaithersburg, MD. The couple moved back to Maryland for Morris's career where Jeanette taught 2nd and 4th grade in the Montgomery County school system. They traveled extensively throughout the US and abroad. When she was not traveling she enjoyed tennis, golf, music and winters at their home in Deerfield Beach, Florida. She was a proud member of the Alpha Phi Sorority. She was also a volunteer at the White House for many years. She will always be remembered and loved for her cheerful demeanor, quick wit and keen intellect. She was preceded in death by her beloved parents, her husband (1999) and her close friend and caregiver Maria Centeno (2013). She is survived by family members sister-in-law, Bobbie Wells and nieces and nephews, Gordon Wells (Jean), Joan Ward, Bob Ward, Joyce Toreyson (Joe), John Wells (Maryann), Janet Hough (Bruce), Jane Bonnar, Julie Modlin (Jim), Ellen Ainsworth (David), Susan Barrett (Lee), Elizabeth Bruzee (Alan), Robert Wells, David Payne, Linda van der Enden (Hans), close friend Jenifer Baker and numerous grand nieces, nephews and close friends. A private service with interment at Parklawn Memorial Park will be held due to COVID-19 gathering restrictions. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your favorite animal rescue charity. Please view and sign the online guestbook at