JEANNETTE PICKETT

Service Information
Fort Lincoln Funeral Home
3401 BLADENSBURG RD
Brentwood, MD
20722
(301)-864-5090
Viewing
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Alfred Street Baptist Church
301 S. Alfred St.
Alexandria, VA
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Alfred Street Baptist Church
301 S. Alfred St.
Alexandria, VA
Notice
JEANNETTE PICKETT  

The evening of July 31, 2019, Jeannette Pickett of Springfield, VA received her wings at the age of 55. Jeannette "Nett Nett" was born to Gloria Jean Cristwell and the late Alvin Robinson. At the age of 16, she started her career as a intern, working with juvenile and homicide division, moving on to becoming Administrator Specialist. Jeannette worked for The Department of Justice for 38 years and was on her way to retiring in January of 2020.
Jeannette loved to travel, especially out of the country, she travel to Rome, Paris, Canada, Mexico, just to name a few, various islands and had just came back from Sidney Australia, and was spending her birthday/vacation in Seattle Washington when the Lord called her home. She had plans to go to Las Vegas to see Janet Jackson and later on in the year, she was planning a five country tour. Other than her mother, she left her husband to be Donald Yates, who was very devoted to her; stepfather, Alfred Sr.; brother, Alfred Jr.; step brother Anthony; half sister Vernita; three half brothers, Sean, Andree' and Ahmad; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, uncles, aunts and friends.
When someone you love dies...you never get over it, you just slowly get through each day. But you always keep them tucked within your heart.
Viewing, 10 a.m. until time funeral services, 11 a.m., Tuesday August 13, 2019 at Alfred Street Baptist Church 301 S. Alfred St., Alexandria, VA 22314.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 8, 2019
Funeral Home Details
Brentwood, MD   (301) 864-5090
