JENNIE DEBORAH IRVIN (Age 83)
Transisitioned on Monday, July 29, 2019 in Washington, DC. She is survived by her three children, Nannette Irvin, Sabrina Brown and Chauncey Irvin (Antoinette); grandchildren, Njeri Santana- Carter, Chauncey Irvin, Jr., Lakisha Whitlow, Andrea Whitlow, Nicole Whitlow and Xavier Irvin; great-grandchildren, Jorge Santana III and Amari Carter; sister, Rosa Joyner and brother, Amos Irvin; and a host of other relatives and friends. She retired from the Library of Congress, after 32 years of service. Service will be held Sunday, August 11, 2019, viewing 4 p.m., service 5 p.m. at Temple Beth EL, 401 New York Ave., NW, Washington, DC. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery on Monday, August 12 at 11 a.m. Arrangements by McGUIRE.