JEANNIE IRVIN

JENNIE DEBORAH IRVIN (Age 83)  

Transisitioned on Monday, July 29, 2019 in Washington, DC. She is survived by her three children, Nannette Irvin, Sabrina Brown and Chauncey Irvin (Antoinette); grandchildren, Njeri Santana- Carter, Chauncey Irvin, Jr., Lakisha Whitlow, Andrea Whitlow, Nicole Whitlow and Xavier Irvin; great-grandchildren, Jorge Santana III and Amari Carter; sister, Rosa Joyner and brother, Amos Irvin; and a host of other relatives and friends. She retired from the Library of Congress, after 32 years of service. Service will be held Sunday, August 11, 2019, viewing 4 p.m., service 5 p.m. at Temple Beth EL, 401 New York Ave., NW, Washington, DC. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery on Monday, August 12 at 11 a.m. Arrangements by McGUIRE.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 7, 2019
