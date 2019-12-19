JEFF L. MANASSE (Age 45)
On December 14, 2019 of Bethesda, Maryland. Beloved father of Kyle Manasse devoted partner of Shannon Pettit; son of Patricia Manasse and the late Gabriel Manasse, loving brother of Emily Manasse and Kt Paxton. Jeff is also survived by many loving and caring family members and friends Services will be held 1 p.m., Saturday December 21, 2019 at PUMPHREY'S BETHESDA CHEVY CHASE FUNERAL HOME 7557 Wisconsin Avenue Bethesda, Maryland 20814. Interment will be private. Please view and sign the family guest book at www.pumphreyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 19, 2019