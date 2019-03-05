Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JEFFERY ALAN "Jeff" HASHBROUCK.



Jeffery Alan Hasbrouck "Jeff"

(Age 68)



Of Capitol Heights, MD and McCormick, SC, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Tues., Feb. 12, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. He was surrounded by his wife and children during his last days.

Jeff was born on November 9, 1950, in Washington, DC. He was raised and attended school in the District of Columbia. Jeff is survived by his wife of 46 ½ years, Deborah (Royal) Hasbrouck of Washington, DC; five children, Jeffery D., Melinda, Chawndra Royal-Mason and husband Michael Mason, Timothy, and Kenneth and wife Natascha; a daughter-in-law, Itsue (Toyama) Hasbrouck; a granddaughter, USAF Staff Sergeant Shayla Hasbrouck; and many more family and friends.