

Jeffrey Michael Aitken



Longtime DC resident, died unexpectedly on December 18, 2019 at the age of 46.

Jeff is survived by his parents, David and Nancy Aitken; his wife Ann Keating-Aitken; his two young children, Ava and Finn; his sister Jennifer Wietecha. He will be missed by his beloved dog, Kody.

Jeff was born on February 22, 1973 in Lynchburg, VA and graduated from Sam Houston State in 1995 with a degree in Criminal Justice. He spent the past 8 years working for KIND Snacks as the Regional Field Marketing Manager. He felt inspired by his time with KIND, loved his team and believed in their mission. In March of 2003, Jeff married Ann, the love of his life and best friend. In 2014 and 2017, he welcomed his two beautiful children who were the most important and joyous accomplishments of his life.

Jeff was a devoted husband, father, son and friend. He was an avid boater and photographer and spent all of his free time on the water with his friends and family. There was nothing he loved more. He was generous with his time and support of local businesses, immensely kind hearted and irreverently funny.

A memorial service for Jeff has been scheduled for January 17, 2020 at Eastern Market North Hall at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.