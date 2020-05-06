JEFFREY SCOTT BLECHMAN
On Thursday, April 30, 2020, JEFFREY SCOTT BLECHMAN of Potomac, MD, passed away at age 53. He was a 1984 graduate of Winston Churchill High School and received his Bachelor's Degree from the University of Maryland. He was sensitive, creative and passionate about learning. He loved the outdoors, music, watching the Redskins and visiting with his family and their pets. He was a loving son to Iris (Fred) Burke and the late Richard (Debbie) Blechman. He leaves behind his siblings Jill Wiechert, Andrew Blechman, Linda Mack, Marci Etman and Craig, Harold and Bernie Burke, along with many nieces and nephews. A private service will be held at Judean Memorial Gardens. In Jeffrey's memory, please consider a donation to the Grassroots Crisis Center. They provide 24/7 access to individuals and families for behavioral health, crisis and homeless services. Donations can be made online at https://www.grassrootscrisis.org/donate/
or by check made out to "Grassroots" and mailed to 6700 Freetown Road, Columbia, MD 21044. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.