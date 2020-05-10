

Jeffrey E. Frank (Age 79)



Jeffrey E. Frank passed away peacefully on May 5, 2020, at the memory care home where he had been a resident for one and a half years, from COVID-19.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Inga and two children, Scott Frank and Susan Frank Gaughan, her husband, Jason and two cherished grandchildren, Griffin and Campbell.

Jeff received his BS in Economics and a PhD degree in Geography from University of Maryland and a Master of Urban and Regional Planning from George Washington University.

A native of the area, Jeff was involved in the development of the Washington region serving in both the public and private sectors. He used his diversified experience during his 30-year career with a local design and engineering firm where he led many development projects for clients such as the Navy Medical Center, Marriott's corporate headquarters, NIH, and the Washington Navy Yard. He served as the firm's president for a few years before his retirement in 2008. He also enjoyed working on many professional, business and educational Board of Directors.

On the personal side, Jeff loved travelling, sailing, photography, and spending time with his family and friends. He was a warm and amazing husband, father, grandfather and friend to all. The family will hold a private burial.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a Coronavirus , focusing on our many dedicated front-line workers and first responders.

