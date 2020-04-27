

Jeffrey Haanes-Olsen



From his first breath on July 28, 19761, to his last on April 22, 2020, JEFFREY LEIF HAANES-OLSEN was the beloved son of Leif and Grayce Haanes-Olsen. Jeffrey is predeceased by his Father, Leif, and his wife, Laine. He has left behind his grieving mother Grayce; his son Joshua; his sister Jodi and his brothers John and Jared. There are many others, his cousin Aria, his nieces Jessica, Kirsten, Kelsey, Colleen, Jennifer and nephews Timothy, Ryan and Sean. Also his Tante Joan and Erik Johannessen, his cousin in Norway.

All his life Jeffrey connected to the spirit which finally accompanied him home.

A private memorial service is planned.