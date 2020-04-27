The Washington Post

JEFFREY HAANES-OLSEN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JEFFREY HAANES-OLSEN.
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Jeffrey Haanes-Olsen  

From his first breath on July 28, 19761, to his last on April 22, 2020, JEFFREY LEIF HAANES-OLSEN was the beloved son of Leif and Grayce Haanes-Olsen. Jeffrey is predeceased by his Father, Leif, and his wife, Laine. He has left behind his grieving mother Grayce; his son Joshua; his sister Jodi and his brothers John and Jared. There are many others, his cousin Aria, his nieces Jessica, Kirsten, Kelsey, Colleen, Jennifer and nephews Timothy, Ryan and Sean. Also his Tante Joan and Erik Johannessen, his cousin in Norway.
 
All his life Jeffrey connected to the spirit which finally accompanied him home.
 
A private memorial service is planned.
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 27, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.