

JEFFREY LEE MENDELSON



On Tuesday, June 25, 2019, Jeffrey Lee Mendelson, CPA of Potomac, MD and Delray Beach, FL, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of 56 years to Gail Mendelson; devoted father of Gary (Julie) Mendelson, Brad (Holly) Mendelson, and Jill (Alberto) Rodriguez; brother of Erwin Mendelson; loving grandfather of Josh (Karen) Mendelson, Elizabeth Mendelson, Kyle Mendelson, Julia Mendelson, Molly Rodriguez, Tyler Rodriguez, and Jordan Rodriguez; cherished great-grandfather of Callie Mendelson. Funeral services will be held Friday, June 28, 11:30 a.m. at Temple Beth Ami, 14330 Travilah Rd, Rockville, MD 20850. Interment will follow at Garden of Remembrance Memorial Park in Clarksburg, MD. The family will be receiving guests Friday following services, Saturday from 12 to 5 p.m., and Shiva on Sunday evening at the residence of Brad and Holly Mendelson in Gaithersburg, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to JSSA Hospice or Moffitt Cancer Center (MDS), in memory of Jeffrey Lee Mendelson. Please refer to the website below for details.