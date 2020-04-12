

Jeffrey Daniel O'Connell

November 19, 1963 - March 29, 2020



Jeffrey Daniel O'Connell, CDR USN (Ret.), of Vienna, VA, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at the age of 56 from complications related to cancer. Jeffrey (Jeff) is survived by his wife of 27 years, Janet O'Connell (Vaccaro), and their two children, Megan and Daniel, his parents, John and Teresa O'Connell, brothers Michael (Lisa) and David (Jean), and many other loving family members. Jeff grew up in Mountainside, New Jersey and Oak Brook, Illinois.

He was a proud graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy class of 1986. He received a Masters Degree from George Washington University. Jeff served with distinction as a Surface Warfare Officer receiving several medals. His service included time in the Persian Gulf during the Iran-Iraq war and on the Joint Chiefs of Staff. After active service, he continued in the Navy Reserves. He retired from the Navy in 2010. Jeff worked for over 20 years for Battelle Memorial Institute, a research and development organization. At Battelle, he served in leadership roles and made significant contributions to many defense and national security efforts. He spent the last several years working as Director of Business Development for Alternative Experts.

Jeff liked hiking, fishing, and camping. He also enjoyed cooking and hosting gatherings for family and friends. He was a dog lover, movie buff, and appreciated good music. He was a devoted father. As his children grew, he was very active in their lives; coaching soccer and basketball and serving as a Boy Scout leader. He was a kind, thoughtful, and generous man who was always willing to do anything for others. He loved his wife, children, and entire family deeply and he was loved by all who knew him. Family and friends are comforted in knowing that life is eternal and love is everlasting. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Little Sisters of the Poor or the . A memorial mass is planned for Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church in Vienna, VA. There will be a private burial at a later date with military honors. Share a memory with the family at