JEFFREY PLOSHNICK

Notice
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JEFFREY PLOSHNICK.

 

JEFFREY ALAN PLOSHNICK  

On Tuesday, February 19, 2019, Jeffrey Ploshnick; loving husband of Shari Ploshnick; beloved son of David and Ginger Ploshnick; devoted father of Jack and Reid; cherished brother of Andrea Ploshnick Lagowitz (Jack Kolker) and Lisa Bierig (Andrew). Funeral services will be held Sunday, February 24, 1 p.m. at the Julia Bindeman Suburban Center, 11810 Falls Rd, Potomac, MD. Interment will follow at Garden of Remembrance Memorial Park in Clarksburg, MD. The family will be receiving visitors immediately following at Lakelands Clubhouse, 960 Main St, Gaithersburg, MD. Memorial contributions may be made to Delta Upsilon Fraternity at Syracuse University,

logo
Funeral Home
Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care, Inc.
1091 Rockville Pike
Rockville, MD 20852
(301) 340-1400
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.