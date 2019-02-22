JEFFREY ALAN PLOSHNICK
On Tuesday, February 19, 2019, Jeffrey Ploshnick; loving husband of Shari Ploshnick; beloved son of David and Ginger Ploshnick; devoted father of Jack and Reid; cherished brother of Andrea Ploshnick Lagowitz (Jack Kolker) and Lisa Bierig (Andrew). Funeral services will be held Sunday, February 24, 1 p.m. at the Julia Bindeman Suburban Center, 11810 Falls Rd, Potomac, MD. Interment will follow at Garden of Remembrance Memorial Park in Clarksburg, MD. The family will be receiving visitors immediately following at Lakelands Clubhouse, 960 Main St, Gaithersburg, MD. Memorial contributions may be made to Delta Upsilon Fraternity at Syracuse University,