

Jeffrey Todd Raines (Age 56)



Of Gaithersburg, MD, passed away on October 4, 2019. Born on January 30, 1963 in Frederick, MD. Jeffrey will be missed by his wife Mysanda "Missy" Barron and stepdaughter Jessica Tyler. He was the beloved son of Patricia Anne (Wrightson) Raines and the late Paul H. Raines, Sr. He is survived by his brother Scott, sisters Donna L Hott (King) and Dawn M. Greco (Scott); half brothers Paul H. and Douglas E. and half sister Debra S. Reed; His parents in law Martin L. Barron and Edi Barron; brothers in law David Barron and Michael Barron and many nieces and nephews who will also miss him.

He graduated from the University of Maryland. He was a devoted son, brother, father and husband. He was always willing to lend a hand to anyone who requested help. One of his pastimes was going fishing on the Chesapeake Bay.

Relatives and friends will be received at PUMPHREY'S COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, 300 W. Montgomery Ave. (Rt 28 just off I-270), Rockville, MD on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. and where a Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 1 p.m. Interment in Marvin Chapel Cemetery, Mt. Airy, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fisher House Foundation, 12300 Twinbrook Pkwy, Suite 410, Rockville, MD 20852. Please sign the family online guestbook at