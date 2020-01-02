JENIFER BOCHNER
On December 31, 2019, Jenifer Bochner of Potomac, MD. Beloved Wife of Jeffrey Bochner. Devoted mother of Marissa and Jacob; adored sister of Dr. Mark Litwin and Richard Litwin; cherished daughter of Sheila Litwin; dearest aunt of Meryl, Emma, Kara, Benny, Rose, Max, and Charlie. Funeral services will be January 3, 2020, 1130 a.m., at Har Shalom on Falls Road in Potomac. Family will be observing shiva starting Saturday, January 4 through Tuesday, January 7, at 7 p.m. each evening at the family residence. Please make any contribution to the Dr. Susan Love Foundation for breast cancer
research,www.drsusanloveresearch.org
. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, Inc. under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.