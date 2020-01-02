The Washington Post

JENIFER BOCHNER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JENIFER BOCHNER.
Service Information
Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
11800 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE
Silver Spring, MD
20904
(301)-622-2290
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:30 AM
Har Shalom on Falls Road
Potomac, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

JENIFER BOCHNER  

On December 31, 2019, Jenifer Bochner of Potomac, MD. Beloved Wife of Jeffrey Bochner. Devoted mother of Marissa and Jacob; adored sister of Dr. Mark Litwin and Richard Litwin; cherished daughter of Sheila Litwin; dearest aunt of Meryl, Emma, Kara, Benny, Rose, Max, and Charlie. Funeral services will be January 3, 2020, 1130 a.m., at Har Shalom on Falls Road in Potomac. Family will be observing shiva starting Saturday, January 4 through Tuesday, January 7, at 7 p.m. each evening at the family residence. Please make any contribution to the Dr. Susan Love Foundation for breast cancer research,www.drsusanloveresearch.org. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, Inc. under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 2, 2020
bullet Breast Cancer
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Silver Spring, MD   (301) 622-2290
funeral home direction icon