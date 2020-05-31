JENKINS ODUMS
Dr., Brigadier General,  JENKINS ODOMS, JR.   
A life worth living. A legacy to behold. From tobacco fields to earning a doctorate degree, to becoming a Commissioned Brigadier General, he was still mostly, known for his commitment to justice for all, his giving spirit, and carrying the mantle of Jesus Christ. After battling cancer for 20 years, on Thursday, May 21, 2020 Dr., Brigadier General, Jenkins Odoms, Jr. transitioned from glory to glory. He's transferred his mantle to his beloved wife, Julia, his daughters, Rachel Odoms (Harmon Moody), Angela Howard (Donnie), Kim Odoms-Bolden (Michael), Monica Galloway (Antoine), Cynthia Odoms-Cheatham (Harold). A sister Joanne Isaac. Grandaughters Nicole Odoms, Ebony Hardy (Greg), Sherria Parker, and Deysha Gibson. Great grand children, and a plethora of other family members, nieces, nephews, and friends.  Dr., Brigadier General, Jenkins Odoms, Jr. will lay in State 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 4 atHowell Funeral Home10220 Guilford RoadJessup, MD 20794Family hour on Thursday is 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. A Celebration Service will be held on Friday, June 5 at 11 a.m.10 Family members will be seated at Guilford Baptist Church7504 Oakland Mills RoadColumbia, MD 21046All others up to 40 people will attend the service in real time, at 11 a.m. through Streaming at Howell Funeral Home 10220 Guilford Road Jessup, MD 20794 Jenkins is confident, and would say, he would rather be absent from the body, and be present with the Lord. 2 Corinthians 5:8 KJV

Published in The Washington Post on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Lying in State
12:00 - 08:00 PM
Howell Funeral Home
JUN
5
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Streaming at Howell Funeral Home
