JENNIE "Anne" MARTIN

Jennie Rose Martin "Anne" (Age 92)  

Of Prince Frederick on February 28, 2020. She is survived by husband Charles E. Martin; children Robert Martin (Ruth), Linda Jonson (A. Steve), David Martin (Susan) and Cathy Martin; 11 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; and an aunt Lucy Rosmondo. Friends will be received Wednesday, March 4 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Rausch Funeral Home, P.A., Owings, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday at 1 p.m. at St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Prince Frederick, MD. Interment will be in Resurrection Cemetery.
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 4, 2020
