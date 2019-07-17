JENNIFER MICHELLE BACH "Jenn"
On Friday, July 12, 2019, Jennifer Michelle "Jenn" Bach unexpectedly passed away. She was a beloved daughter, sister, niece, cousin, teacher, colleague and friend. She worked for Montgomery County Public Schools for 13 years. She is survived by her parents Bill and Diane Bach; sister Laura Bach (John). Friends and family are invited to pay their respects on Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 12 Noon to 3 p.m. at the Courtyard by Marriott, Courtyard Gaithersburg Washingtonian Center, 204 Board Walk Place, Gaithersburg, MD 20878. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in her name to Montgomery Blair High School Mock Trial, 51 University Blvd. East, Silver Spring, MD 20901. Please sign the family guestbook at: