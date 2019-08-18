

Jennifer Rahel Conover



Died at her home in Ft. Lauderdale, FL on July 27, 2019 of a heart attack. She was 76. She was born in New York to Mrs. Rahel Davies Walker Fitch Broun, of Washington, DC and Brigadier General Burdette M. Fitch of San Francisco. General Fitch served on the staffs of Generals John J. Pershing and General Douglas MacArthur. Her sister, Suzanne Whitham Walker King Wright of Washington, DC and Leesburg, VA died in 2005. Her grandfather was the Honorable Joseph E. Davies, Ambassador to the USSR and envoy of FDR, her uncle was Senator Millard Tydings, and cousin of his son, Senator Joseph D. Tydings.

She graduated from Holton-Arms School. She modeled briefly before working as an interior designer at Rablen Shelton, decorating the Nixon San Clemente and DC residences. She edited a book "Toasts for Every Occasion: Warm, Wise, and Witty Words Collected from Around the World" and travelled to every continent, writing for travel magazines and newspapers. She was a skilled yachtswoman always welcomed as a crewwoman on any vessel. She was a member of The Explorers Club, the Ft. Lauderdale Junior League, and the Royal Rogues Yacht Club.

Her marriages to Francis Xavier Crowley of Ft. Lauderdale and Aristides I. Moleón of Washington, DC ended in divorce. She was joyfully married to Theodore Conover for 36 years. In addition to Ted, Mrs. Conover is survived by daughter, Rahel Crowley and son-in-law, Gregory Janetos of Mill Valley, CA; grandchildren, Isabel Janetos of Washington, DC, Lucas Janetos of San Francisco, and Emlen Knight Janetos of Mill Valley; and beloved goddaughter Nola Black Murphy of Tampa, FL. Her ashes will be spread at sea in September.