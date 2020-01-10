

Jennifer Lea Deem (Age 65)



Of Lorton, VA, died on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Jennifer was the daughter of Jack W. Deem, Sr. and Marjorie J. Deem who proceeded her in death. Jennifer is survived by her partner in life, Bruce Witman, and her siblings, Jack W. Deem, Jr. (Lori), Jeffrey D. Deem (Linda), Michael J. Deem (partner Colleen), Joel R. Deem, and Jeannine D. Purdy (Bart). Jennifer was a loving aunt to; Jeffrey (Robin), Michael (Anna), Christen (Tom), Ryan (Erika), Jack III (Alexandra), Mayjean (Laura), Amanda, Benjamin and Justine; and was a loving great-aunt to Lauren, Camryn, Tate, Devlin, Carrie, Carter, Gus, Luke, Noah, and Eleanor. A graduate of Hayfield Secondary School, Jennifer began her work career at the Drug Fair on Duke Street in Alexandria and was working as co- owner/administrator/bookkeeper for Deem Heating & Air Conditioning at the time of her death. Besides Deems, she was responsible for the administrative operations of Walnut Grove MHP until its sale, the family cabin in Front Royal and other Deem family record keeping. Jennifer loved the beach and spent many an hour at Ocean City or more recently in Myrtle Beach. She loved watching sports including the Washington Nationals and the Redskins. She was a Husky rescuer and leaves behind her dogs, Tara and Joaquin. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Virginia Hills Baptist Church, 6507 Telegraph Rd., Alexandria, VA 22310. Family and friends are welcome to arrive at 10:30 a.m. for the service. Inurnment will be private at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Humane Society of Fairfax, 4057 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax, VA 22030 or to HSFC directly 703-385-PETS.