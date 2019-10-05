

JENNIFER DUNCAN



Our beloved Jennifer peacefully left this world to join her mother on Friday, September 20, 2019, suffering from endocarditis. She passed at INOVA Fairfax Hospital. Jennifer is the daughter of Don Duncan of Annandale, Virginia. She was preceded in death by her mother, Lauren Ochenrider Duncan, her Grandparents, Gordon Ochenrider of McLean, Virginia and Homer Duncan and Ethel Duncan of Pryor, Oklahoma. She also leaves behind three loving brothers and sisters, Kristen Gillespie of Harrington, Delaware, Matthew Duncan of Poolesville, Maryland and Patrick Duncan of Centreville, Virginia. Her Grandmother, Betty Ochenrider, of McLean, and her four nieces and nephews, Gavyn, Bella, Danyka and Ryan were the loves of her life. Vera Nigg and T.J. Abernathy also held a special place in her life and heart.

Born on July 5, 1985, Jennifer grew up in Fairfax, Virginia where she attended W.T. Woodson High School. Growing up, she was active in sports, playing soccer, basketball and field hockey and was a real Washington Football fan. She worked for several years as a bartender in the Tyson's Corner and Fairfax areas.

Family played a large role in Jennifer's life. She loved large family gatherings and looked forward to the many wonderful vacations the family took over the years. Another subject close to her heart was small children. She couldn't resist picking up and cuddling a little one when they were around and hoped to eventually build a career in that area.

A Memorial celebrating Jennifer's life will be held at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, 9902 Braddock Road, Fairfax, Virginia on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 10 a.m. Interment will occur later in a private family service.

For anyone wishing to contribute, a memorial fund is being established by her friends supporting .