On Sunday, November 8, 2020, Jennifer Ann (Shields) Edgar, Ph.D., of Olney, Maryland, passed away unexpectedly. Beloved wife of Justin Edgar and devoted mother of Nathan and Noah and their dog, Loki. Loving daughter of Diane and Michael Shields and sister to Jessica Shields; also survived by Jeffrey and Jackson Burkeen, David and Arlene Edgar, Lindsay Edgar, and numerous extended family members. A celebration of Jennifer's life will be held on Saturday, November 14, from 1 to 4 p.m. on the grounds of RowanLark Bed and Breakfast at 11 Shallow Brook Ct., Olney, MD, 20832. Due to Covid-19, masks and social distancing is required, and State and County mandates will be followed. In lieu of flowers, donations can made in Jennifer's name to the Charlottesville Albermarle SPCA (caspca.org
