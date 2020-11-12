1/1
Jennifer Edgar
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jennifer's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

JENNIFER ANN EDGAR  
On Sunday, November 8, 2020, Jennifer Ann (Shields) Edgar, Ph.D., of Olney, Maryland, passed away unexpectedly. Beloved wife of Justin Edgar and devoted mother of Nathan and Noah and their dog, Loki. Loving daughter of Diane and Michael Shields and sister to Jessica Shields; also survived by Jeffrey and Jackson Burkeen, David and Arlene Edgar, Lindsay Edgar, and numerous extended family members. A celebration of Jennifer's life will be held on Saturday, November 14, from 1 to 4 p.m. on the grounds of RowanLark Bed and Breakfast at 11 Shallow Brook Ct., Olney, MD, 20832. Due to Covid-19, masks and social distancing is required, and State and County mandates will be followed. In lieu of flowers, donations can made in Jennifer's name to the Charlottesville Albermarle SPCA (caspca.org). Services entrusted to Going Home Cremation and Funeral Care by Value Choice.www.goinghomecares.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 04:00 PM
RowanLark Bed and Breakfast
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved