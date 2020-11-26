JENNIFER MARGOLIUS FISHER
On Tuesday, November 24, 2020, JENNIFER MARGOLIUS FISHER of Bethesda, MD. Beloved daughter of Philip N. and the late Phyllis Goldman Margolius. She is survived by James Fisher and their children Jesse Aaron and Jocelyn Grace Fisher. Dear sister of David (Iris) and Kenneth Margolius. Jennifer is also survived by many loving relatives and friends. Funeral services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Jewish Foundation for Group Homes, www.jfgh.org
or to Save A Child's Heart, www.saveachildsheart.org
. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.