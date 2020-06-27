JENNIFER MANGUM
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JENNIFER's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

JENNIFER MANGUM  
On June 22, 2020 Jennifer Mangum departed this life into eternity. She was predeceased by her parents, William McDaniel and Dorethea Sheppard.Jennifer leaves to mourn her daughter, Robin (Tommie) Adams; her granddaughters, Jordynn and Jazmyn; two brothers, Overseer Eugene (Patrice) Sheppard, Elder David (Cheryl) Sheppard; two sisters, Helen and Valorie Sheppard; one goddaughter, Jewel Morton; two uncles, Elder George Marshall, Howard "Lewis" Marshall; four aunts, Dorothy Mintz, Mary Lockett, Tina, and Delores Marshall; five nephews, Mike, Eric (Latrice), Marc (Patricia), Matthew (Latisha) and Andrew (Katie); one niece, Lolita; four great nieces, Mya, Nyasia, Zoe, and Ariana. A host of beloved cousins.The Homegoing Services will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Redeemed Church of Christ, 4 East Oak Street, Alexandria, Virgtnia 22301, Viewing, 10 a.m., Services, 11 a.m.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved