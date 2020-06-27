

JENNIFER MANGUM

On June 22, 2020 Jennifer Mangum departed this life into eternity. She was predeceased by her parents, William McDaniel and Dorethea Sheppard.Jennifer leaves to mourn her daughter, Robin (Tommie) Adams; her granddaughters, Jordynn and Jazmyn; two brothers, Overseer Eugene (Patrice) Sheppard, Elder David (Cheryl) Sheppard; two sisters, Helen and Valorie Sheppard; one goddaughter, Jewel Morton; two uncles, Elder George Marshall, Howard "Lewis" Marshall; four aunts, Dorothy Mintz, Mary Lockett, Tina, and Delores Marshall; five nephews, Mike, Eric (Latrice), Marc (Patricia), Matthew (Latisha) and Andrew (Katie); one niece, Lolita; four great nieces, Mya, Nyasia, Zoe, and Ariana. A host of beloved cousins.The Homegoing Services will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Redeemed Church of Christ, 4 East Oak Street, Alexandria, Virgtnia 22301, Viewing, 10 a.m., Services, 11 a.m.



