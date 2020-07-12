JENNIFER MOY

JENNIFER LYNN MOY (Age 51)
On Sunday, July 5, 2020, Jennifer Lynn Moy, of Burtonsville, MD. The beloved daughter of Barbara and Don Sweeney; loving sister of Jason (Lisa) and Jonathan (Nike) Sweeney; dear aunt of Sarah, Jessica, Maylin, JP, and Luke Sweeney and Sophia and Isaac Stambaugh. Due to the ongoing Covid19 pandemic restrictions the gathering and memorial service will be held privately and by invitation. A public memorial service will be planned at a later date. Jennifer was a nurse practitioner at Washington Hospital Center for over 25 years and was a gifted equestrian. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance at www.ocrahope.org
or to Ashton Baptist Church, 17826 New Hampshire Avenue, Ashton, MD 20861 or by visiting the website at www.cccashton.org
