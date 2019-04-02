Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JENNIFER PORTER. View Sign

PORTER Jennifer M. Porter Managing partner of the Washington, DC law firm of Gurne Porter PLLC and a leader in the Washington, DC legal community, died March 25, 2019 in her home in Alexandria, Virginia, following a prolonged battle with cancer. She was 70. A native of Brisbane, Australia and graduate of Queensland University, Ms. Porter began her career in the Australian Foreign Service, with postings in Canberra, Manila, and Washington, DC. Once in the US capital, she changed careers and attended George Washington University Law School, from which she graduated in 1983. Ms. Porter spent nearly four decades in private practice, as a partner at the Texas-based law firm Andrews & Kurth, and then as co-founder in 2000 of Gurne Porter, PLLC. Her expertise in organ and tissue donation, as well as environmental and workplace health and safety issues, made her a frequent public speaker, and she acquired a national reputation for scrupulous, compassionate advocacy. She notably worked with the Washington Regional Transplant Community and other organ procurement organizations to have the Revised Uniform Anatomical Gift Act promulgated in the District of Columbia, Virginia, and Maryland, and she authored white papers on related subjects. Ms. Porter was a three-time cornea recipient, and a tireless and passionate advocate for organ, tissue and eye donation. From 1994-1999, Ms. Porter organized and chaired the annual National Conference for Women Corporate Counsel. She served, further, as President of the Women's Bar Association of the District of Columbia (1989-1990); Chair of the DC Bar Nominations Committee (1993-1994); President of the Women's Bar Association Foundation (1993-1996); member of the DC Bar Legal Ethics Committee (1994-1996); and member of the Steering Committee for the 1997 DC Bar Summit on the Status of Women in the Legal Profession. Her leadership extended to community where she was elected President of the Palisades Homeowner's Association for the past eight years. Ms. Porter was married in 2016 to her longtime partner, Patricia Gurne, also of Alexandria, Virginia. In addition to Ms. Gurne, she leaves behind: two brothers John Barwick Porter, Esq. living in Brisbane, Australia and Timothy Richard Porter, MD, residing in Toowoomba, Australia and many beloved nieces and nephews and cousins. A woman of humility and integrity, she will be remembered for her love and devotion to family and her passion for life. Her family asks that you spend time with the special people in your life, take a walk on the beach, and make a special toast to Jenny for her enduring friendship, quick wit, keen intellect, dry humor and her enjoyment of each day. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her. No services. In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor and memory are welcome at the Washington Regional Transplant Community (WRTC) 3190 Fairview Park Drive, Suite 700, Falls Church, or Johns Hopkins Rectal Cancer Survivorship Fund- c/o Tam WARCZYNSKI, 550 N. Broadway Unit 722 Baltimore, MD 21205

