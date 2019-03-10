Jennifer L. THURM "Jennie,"
Of Boston, MA, formerly of Potomac, MD, March 6, 2019. Cherished daughter of Mary-Ellen (Driscoll) Thurm and the late Gil Thurm. Beloved sister of Michael Thurm and his wife Erin Hurney of West Roxbury, MA and Jeffrey Thurm of London. Loving aunt of Stella and Finnegan. Also survived by many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. Funeral Services will be held in Boston on Monday, March 11, 2019. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jennie's memory may be made to Plymouth Nursing and Rehab, 123 South St., Plymouth, MA 02360 or to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave. Boston, MA 02215. Jennie's family is grateful to her caregivers throughout her life.