JENNIFER TROIANO

JENNIFER ANNE TROIANO (Age 37)
On Monday, August 10, 2020, of Germantown, MD. Beloved daughter of Marguerite Kirkendall, sister of Christopher McDermott, Joseph Shook, and Gene Kirkendall; aunt of Alina Shook, Michael and Anna McDermott. Visitation with social distancing at St. John the Baptist Church, 12319 New Hampshire Avenue, Silver Spring, MD, Friday, August 14, from 2:30 to 3 p.m., where Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 3 p.m. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery on Saturday, August 15, at 11 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Adult Congenital Heart Association, 280 North Providence Road, Suite 6, Media, PA 19063 https://www.achaheart.org/
