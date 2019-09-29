JENNIFER ENGLAND HENDRY VOLTZ (Age 30)
Of Derwood, MD died tragically on September 23, 2019 from an accidental overdose. Born September 18, 1989, she was the beloved daughter of William W. and Terri Hendry; wife of Alexander W. Voltz; mother to Harper; and sister to William "Bucky" Hendry (Tanya). She is also survived by a loving mother-in-law, aunts, uncles, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and a host of friends. Relatives and friends may visit on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Roy W. Barber Funeral Home, 21525 Laytonsville Rd., Laytonsville, MD 20882, where a funeral service will be held from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Harper's college fund by contacting Stifel at 240-415-7121 or [email protected]
. Online condolences may be expressed at