

Jennifer L. Woods

Of Chesapeake, VA passed away on August 22,2020. Born on April 16, 1962 in Silver Spring, MD, Jenny was truly a unique individual. She could always be counted on to do the right thing, and would be described by loved ones as generous, empathetic, loyal, gentle, caring, and reliable, but she was also vibrant, creative, spirited, brave, extremely funny, and had an irreverent sense of humor. Jenny was a fierce and compassionate animal advocate, dedicating her entire adult life to making the world a better place for them. She was also a Francophile who loved plants and music. Jenny is survived by her parents, Peter and Ellen; her sisters, Catherine, Caroline, and Elizabeth; and her niece, Taryn. There will be a private family service. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PeTA).



