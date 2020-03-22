

Jenny Kletzin DiBiase



On March 13, 2020, Jenny Kletzin DiBiase passed away at age 54 after a 20-year battle with a brain tumor. She was a loving mother of Joanna Augusta DiBiase and Sophie Marie DiBiase, and wife of nearly 30 years of Thomas A. (Tad) DiBiase. She was born in Tarrytown, New York on April 29, 1965 to Allen and Augusta Kletzin. A star student, she followed in the steps of her mother and grandmother, finishing first in her high school class. She received her bachelor's degree, cum laude, in English at Wake Forest University in 1987. She began a long career as an editor and worked at Prentice-Hall, the American Banker's Association and the International Monetary Fund. Her main focus, however, was always her two daughters, and she was active in their schools and activities. She was also an accomplished singer and amateur photographer. She faced her long battle with cancer with a smile and never-failing optimism. She never complained about her plight, she accepted it and always made the best of it. She will be deeply missed by her family and many friends. A long-time, active member of St. Ann's Church in Tenleytown, DC, Jenny's Mass of Christian burial will be held there on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 10 a.m. with a repast to follow.