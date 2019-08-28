Jerald Dan Tarpley, Jr. "Dan"
(Age 77)
Of Alexandria, Virginia, passed away on August 22, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born July, 1942, in Lubbock, Texas, to Dan and Moselle Tarpley. He married Hallie Beth Pierce "Poss," March 31, 1965. Dan is survived by his wife, Poss, of Alexandria, VA; two children, Sarah Tarpley of Reston, Virginia and Susannah Monteith of Alexandria, Virginia; brother Stephen Tarpley of Freeport, Maine; sons-in-law Joseph Cox of Reston, Virginia and Eric Monteith of Alexandria, Virginia; and grandchildren Ian and Isla Monteith of Alexandria, Virginia. Dan earned a Bachelor's Degree in Mathematics at Texas Tech University followed by a PhD in Astrogeophysics from the University of Colorado at Boulder. Dan was the Chief of the Land Surfaces Branch of NOAA/NESDIS, for whom he worked for over three decades. He focused on using weather satellites to study the land surface for weather and climate applications before retiring in 2007. He enjoyed reading, playing bridge, canoeing, following the Washington Nationals, taking walks and participating in shooting competitions. His favorite pastime in retirement was time spent with his loving wife Poss and their grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Friday, August 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. John's Episcopal Church, 9801 Livingston Road, Fort Washington, Maryland 20744. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Holt International, at www.holtinternational.org