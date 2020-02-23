Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JERALD MADDOX. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

MADDOX Jerald Curtis Maddox Passed away at Suburban Hospital on February 10, 2020. Jerry was born June 9, 1933 in Decatur, Indiana, the son of William Vance Maddox and Martha Moser Maddox. He grew up in Muncie, Indiana, where he graduated from Burris High School. At Burris Jerry developed his lifelong interest in art. After high school, he attended Ball State University and then transferred to Indiana University, where he received his degree in Art History in 1955. After serving in the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany, Jerry returned to Indiana University for graduate studies in Art History. At IU he met a fellow graduate student who became his wife of 61 years, Janet Frerichs Maddox. Upon finishing his M.A. at Indiana, he continued graduate studies at Harvard, and then embarked upon his career as a curator and scholar. His early career included positions at the Joan Peterson Gallery in Boston, the State University of New York at New Paltz, and the Sheldon Museum of Art at the University of Nebraska. In 1966 he joined the Prints and Photographs Division of the Library of Congress as Curator of Photography, where he worked until his retirement in 1987. Jerry was one of the pioneering curators and scholars of photography, and an accomplished photographer and painter. He made his initial mark as a curator with a survey of contemporary photography that he organized at the Sheldon in 1966. At the Library of Congress, Jerry was responsible for development and preservation of the Library's collection during a period of transition and expansion, and he worked with countless scholars and members of the public who used the holdings. He authored the book The Pioneering Image, and his writing and photographs appeared in numerous publications. In 1997, the Corcoran School of Art recognized him for his contributions to the local and national art and photography world with an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts degree. After retiring from the Library of Congress, he stayed intellectually active, throwing himself into studies of French and German language and literature, different painting and photography projects, and reading. He and his wife Jan had the chance to travel to Europe many times, and he particularly loved the time they spent in France and Turkey. He is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, Andrew and Sara Maddox of Gaithersburg, MD and David Maddox and Betsy Bahn of Nashville, TN, his granddaughter, Janna Maddox, step granddaughter, Lisa Lacharité Quillen (Bart), step grandson, Alex Bahn, and great-granddaughter, Madeleine Quillen, as well as his brother, John Maddox (Melitta) and his sister, Sherrill Spangler (Michael), and many nieces and nephews and their families. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that those wishing to honor Jerry's memory make contributions to the Jerald C. Maddox Memorial Fund in care of the Indiana University Foundation, P.O. Box 6460, Indianapolis, IN, 46206-6460, or

MADDOX Jerald Curtis Maddox Passed away at Suburban Hospital on February 10, 2020. Jerry was born June 9, 1933 in Decatur, Indiana, the son of William Vance Maddox and Martha Moser Maddox. He grew up in Muncie, Indiana, where he graduated from Burris High School. At Burris Jerry developed his lifelong interest in art. After high school, he attended Ball State University and then transferred to Indiana University, where he received his degree in Art History in 1955. After serving in the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany, Jerry returned to Indiana University for graduate studies in Art History. At IU he met a fellow graduate student who became his wife of 61 years, Janet Frerichs Maddox. Upon finishing his M.A. at Indiana, he continued graduate studies at Harvard, and then embarked upon his career as a curator and scholar. His early career included positions at the Joan Peterson Gallery in Boston, the State University of New York at New Paltz, and the Sheldon Museum of Art at the University of Nebraska. In 1966 he joined the Prints and Photographs Division of the Library of Congress as Curator of Photography, where he worked until his retirement in 1987. Jerry was one of the pioneering curators and scholars of photography, and an accomplished photographer and painter. He made his initial mark as a curator with a survey of contemporary photography that he organized at the Sheldon in 1966. At the Library of Congress, Jerry was responsible for development and preservation of the Library's collection during a period of transition and expansion, and he worked with countless scholars and members of the public who used the holdings. He authored the book The Pioneering Image, and his writing and photographs appeared in numerous publications. In 1997, the Corcoran School of Art recognized him for his contributions to the local and national art and photography world with an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts degree. After retiring from the Library of Congress, he stayed intellectually active, throwing himself into studies of French and German language and literature, different painting and photography projects, and reading. He and his wife Jan had the chance to travel to Europe many times, and he particularly loved the time they spent in France and Turkey. He is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, Andrew and Sara Maddox of Gaithersburg, MD and David Maddox and Betsy Bahn of Nashville, TN, his granddaughter, Janna Maddox, step granddaughter, Lisa Lacharité Quillen (Bart), step grandson, Alex Bahn, and great-granddaughter, Madeleine Quillen, as well as his brother, John Maddox (Melitta) and his sister, Sherrill Spangler (Michael), and many nieces and nephews and their families. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that those wishing to honor Jerry's memory make contributions to the Jerald C. Maddox Memorial Fund in care of the Indiana University Foundation, P.O. Box 6460, Indianapolis, IN, 46206-6460, or https://iufoundation.iu.edu/.A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that those wishing to honor Jerry's memory make contributions to the Jerald C. Maddox Memorial Fund in care of the Indiana University Foundation, P.O. Box 6460, Indianapolis, IN, 46206-6460, or https://iufoundation.iu.edu/ Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 23, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close