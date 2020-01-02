The Washington Post

JERASIMOS "Jerry" BLANTON

Guest Book
Service Information
Philip D Rinaldi Funeral Service Pa
9241 Columbia Blvd
Silver Spring, MD
20910
(301)-585-4050
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
The Greek Orthodox Church of Saint George
7701 Bradley Blvd
Bethesda, MD
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:30 AM
The Greek Orthodox Church of Saint George
Notice
JERASIMOS BLANTON "Jerry" (Age 33)  

Suddenly, on Friday, December 27, 2019 of Rockville, MD. Jerasimos "Jerry" Blanton beloved son of Dimitra Kalivas and the late Orville Ray Blanton, brother of Nicholas Blanton, nephew of John Kalivas and fiance to Heather Blanton. The family will receive friends on Friday, January 3, 2019 from 9:30 am until the time of funeral services at 10:30 am at The Greek Orthodox Church of Saint George 7701 Bradley Blvd. Bethesda, MD 20817. Entombment Gate of Heaven Cemetery Mausoleum 13801 Georgia Avenue Silver Spring, MD 20906. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions to be made to The Greek Orthodox Church of Saint George.

Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 2, 2020
