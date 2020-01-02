JERASIMOS BLANTON "Jerry" (Age 33)
Suddenly, on Friday, December 27, 2019 of Rockville, MD. Jerasimos "Jerry" Blanton beloved son of Dimitra Kalivas and the late Orville Ray Blanton, brother of Nicholas Blanton, nephew of John Kalivas and fiance to Heather Blanton. The family will receive friends on Friday, January 3, 2019 from 9:30 am until the time of funeral services at 10:30 am at The Greek Orthodox Church of Saint George 7701 Bradley Blvd. Bethesda, MD 20817. Entombment Gate of Heaven Cemetery Mausoleum 13801 Georgia Avenue Silver Spring, MD 20906. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions to be made to The Greek Orthodox Church of Saint George.