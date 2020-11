Or Copy this URL to Share

JERE B. STERN (Age 87)

On November 7, 2020. Survived by his daughter, Emily B. Stern (Peter Coe); and grandson, Clive Z. Coe. No service will be held. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Gallery Quartet at the Washington County Museum of Fine Arts in Hagerstown, MD.



