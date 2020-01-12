The Washington Post

JEREMIAH "JERRY" PENDER

Jeremiah Pender "Jerry"  

Passed away peacefully on January 1, 2020 after a 2-year battle with brain cancer. He is survived by his wife, Ilyse, his sisters and brother, nieces and nephews, grandnephews and grandniece.
 
Jerry attended Bishop Ireton High School, earned a bachelors degree in physics at University of Virginia and a PhD in nuclear engineering at University of Michigan. He and Ilyse lived for many years in San Jose, CA. They loved to travel going on a safari in South Africa, touring Thailand, Chile, Morocco, Montenegro, Machu Picchu, and New Zealand. He was an avid fan of blues and jazz and went to many blues festivals throughout North America.
 
Funeral mass on January 13 at 2 p.m. at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Arlington, VA.

Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 12, 2020
