TAYLOR JEREMY JOHN FOX TAYLOR October 9, 1952 - January 30, 2020 Born in Penang, Malaya. He moved with his parents and older sisters to England for a year in l957 and then to Kaduna, Nigeria where his father became head of dental services for northern Nigeria. At age 8 he returned to England to attend boarding school. At Trinity College, Oxford, Jeremy studied Philosophy, Politics and Economics, graduating with honors in 1974. He was later awarded a Master's degree from Oxford. He came to the United States in 1974 to attend Syracuse University, from which he received Master's and Doctorate degrees in Political Science. Just before attending Oxford, he satisfied most of his interest in international travel on a nine-month adventure through South Africa, Israel, Cyprus, Greece, Italy and France. After moving to the United States in 1974, Jeremy spent 15 years as a banker with Key Bank of New York. He wrote four books during those years: The Banking System in Troubled Times (1989), The Process of Change in American Banking (1990), The Keepers of Finance (1991), and The Prudent Management of Modern Banks (1994). In 1994 he moved to Washington D.C. to take a position as a senior capital market specialist with the National Credit Union Administration. He retired from that position in 2016. He leaves two children, Ian Sebastian Fox Taylor and Annabel Fox Hill, married to Zachary Hill, all living in New York State. His marriage to Marilyn Rae Moffett ended in divorce in 1995. Jeremy's view of economics reflected his view of life: both are big puzzles which we can only solve a little at a time. In addition to writing, another of Jeremy's artistic interests was photography. His enjoyment came in capturing the picture. Again, the challenge he described was not unlike the one he found in life: perspective is a matter of what you make it, and there are always new ones to be discovered. Retirement and a second bout of colon cancer gave him time to reflect on life's mysteries and to further learn that life is the moment that one is in. This understanding was captured in Migrating Through Mortality, a book of poetry he published in the summer of 2017. Walking each step of his path with him was his partner, Ann Rayburn, with whom he shared his life and soul for seventeen years. A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Arlington.Retirement and a second bout of colon cancer gave him time to reflect on life's mysteries and to further learn that life is the moment that one is in. This understanding was captured in Migrating Through Mortality, a book of poetry he published in the summer of 2017. Walking each step of his path with him was his partner, Ann Rayburn, with whom he shared his life and soul for seventeen years. A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Arlington.

