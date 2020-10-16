1/
JERILYN STONE
Jerilyn Landry Stone "jERI"  
Jerilyn Landry Stone died at home of a heart attack on October 2, 2020.  She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Dr. Alan W. Stone (Washington, DC); her daughter, Phoebe Stone, son-in-law, Jason Jackowski, and grandson, Jacob Wren Stone Jackowski (all of Los Angeles, CA); and her sister, Sandra Edwards (Glastonbury, CT). Jeri's generosity of spirit, remarkable wisdom, and mischievous sense of humor were constants. She will be keenly missed by all who knew her, including the colleagues and students at St. Albans School, who knew her as "Nurse Stone" from 1998 until her retirement in 2015.  Because of the pandemic, Jeri's remains will be laid to rest privately at the St. Albans Cornerstone Garden, a place and a community that meant so much to her.  Jeri valued education highly. For those wishing to honor her memory with gifts, donations may be made to St. Albans School or another worthy educational institution.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
