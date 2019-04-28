

JEROLD N. DUBIT (Age 79)



Of Leesburg, VA, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019, at Heritage Hall in Leesburg, VA. Born Friday, October 13, 1939 in Washington, DC, he was the son of the late Louis and Ethel Dubit

He is survived by his wife Kathy Dubit; a brother Larry (Barbara) Dubit; sister-in-law Geri Dubit; brother-in-law Rusty (Beth) Newberry; numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and his special companions Buster and Pride.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Jules and Arthur Dubit.

A Memorial Service to celebrate Jerry's life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Jerry's honor to the Equine Rescue League, 12681 Taylorstown Rd., Lovettsville, VA 20180 or at www.equinerescueleague.org

