JEROLINE GARY
Peacefully on Saturday, August 10, 2019 of Fort Washington, MD. Beloved wife of Leslie Gary, loving mother of Jacqueline and Joel, devoted grandmother of Joel III. Sister of Prince Baxter (Lucy), Henry Baxter and Ann Chiles (Clyde) Also survived by a host of loving relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Saturday, August 17, 2019 9 to 11 a.m. Funeral service at 11 a.m. at Enon Baptist Church, 505 L Street NE, Washington, DC. Arrangements by John T. Rhines Funeral Home.