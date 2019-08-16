The Washington Post

JEROLINE GARY

Service Information
Enon Baptist Church
505 L St NE
Washington, DC 20002
(202) 543-7090
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Enon Baptist Church
505 L Street NE
Washington, DC
Notice
JEROLINE GARY  

Peacefully on Saturday, August 10, 2019 of Fort Washington, MD. Beloved wife of Leslie Gary, loving mother of Jacqueline and Joel, devoted grandmother of Joel III. Sister of Prince Baxter (Lucy), Henry Baxter and Ann Chiles (Clyde) Also survived by a host of loving relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Saturday, August 17, 2019 9 to 11 a.m. Funeral service at 11 a.m. at Enon Baptist Church, 505 L Street NE, Washington, DC. Arrangements by John T. Rhines Funeral Home.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 16, 2019
