JEROME BROWN Jr.

JEROME FRANKLIN BROWN, JR.  

Of Landover Hills, Maryland, residing in Tamarac, Florida transitioned this life on March 19, 2019. He retired from the Metropolitan Police Department October 1976. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Marion E. Brown, two sons, Jerome F. Brown III (Dr. Patricia Brown), Michael N. Brown (Lt. Com. Willene G. Brown U.S.N.), four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, one niece, two grand-nieces. A private Memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 7, 2019
