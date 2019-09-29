The Washington Post

JEROME DILLON (1937 - 2019)
Service Information
Pumphrey's Bethesda-Chevy Chase Funeral Home
7557 Wisconsin Ave.
Bethesda, MD
20814-3501
(301)-652-2200
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Pumphrey's Bethesda-Chevy Chase Funeral Home
7557 Wisconsin Ave.
Bethesda, MD 20814-3501
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Redeemer Church
9705 Summit Ave
Kensington, MD
JEROME A. DILLON  

Jerry Dillon, of Kensington, Maryland, died on September 23, 2019 after a brief illness. The son of Jerome and Eleanor Kavanaugh Dillon, Jerry was born in St. Louis, Missouri in 1937, and the family came to the Washington, DC area when Jerry was a baby. He was proud to have attended St. John's High School and proud of his Army service after graduating from the University of Denver. Jerry worked for the Federal Government at both the Internal Revenue Service and the Small Business Administration. He is survived by his wife, Sarah Lynn, and his children Kate McClure (Sam), Patricia Dillon (David Hicks), and Michael Dillon, and three grandchildren, Sophia Dillon and Beatrice and Will McClure. His sisters, Pamela Dillon and Christine Dillon (Ed Turmanian) and a niece, Teresa Turmanian also survive him. Visitation will be Monday at the Robert A. Pumphrey Funeral Home, 7557 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda, MD from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and a funeral Mass will be held at Holy Redeemer Church, Kensington, 9705 Summit Ave, Kensington, MD on Tuesday, October 1, at 10 a.m. with burial following at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Montgomery Hospice, www.montgomeryhospice.org.
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 29, 2019
