JEROME GOODMAN

JEROME M. GOODMAN
On Wednesday, July 29, 2020, JEROME M. "Jerry" GOODMAN of Germantown, MD. Beloved son of Frederic (Stephanie) Goodman and Bernice (Roger) Dreeben. Dear brother of Stephen (Michelle) Goodman, Melissa de Souza and Joshua (Rachel) Dreeben. He is also survived by nephews Max and Derrick and nieces Jordan, Paige, Emile and Lilly. Graveside funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, 11 a.m. at King David Memorial Garden, Falls Church, VA. Please adhere to all current COVID-19 protocols. Shiva will be private. Memorial contributions in Jerry's honor may be made to Martha's Table, www.marthastable.org
. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202 541-1001.